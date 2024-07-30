When will the UK heatwave end? Experts reveal exact date temperatures drop

The UK is currently experiencing highs of 32C as a mini heatwave sweeps the country. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

How long will the UK heatwave last and when have experts forecast it to end? The latest from the Met Office revealed.

The UK is finally experiencing summer with a mini-heatwave bringing temperatures as high as 32C to some areas, with London expected to see the peak of the heat on Tuesday, 30th July.

Sadly, the hot weather is not here to stay and is expected to be swept away with thunderstorms on Thursday, 1st August, before the mercury returns to a more comfortable level.

The Met Office have recently revealed their forecast for the next week, explaining with the period of heat is set to end and what we should expect over the weekend and into next week.

So, how long will the UK heatwave last, when is it expected to end and what have the Met Office said? Here's everything you need to know.

On Tuesday, 30th July, the UK is set to sizzle with temperatures as high as 32C. Picture: Met Office

When will the UK heatwave end?

Most parts of the UK are currently basking in sunshine as a mini-heatwave brings temperatures as high as 32C to the most affected areas - but how long will it last?

According to the experts, the heatwave will come to an end from Thursday, 1st August, when thunderstorms roll across the UK, breaking the period of high temperatures.

In fact, these upcoming thunderstorms have come with a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for most of England and parts of Wales on Thursday, with the meteorologists predicting "potential disruption to travel" and "chances of some flooding where thundery outbreaks merge".

Following these thunderstorms on Thursday, the high temperatures across the UK are set to drop for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with forecasts pointing to more unsettled weather.

Until then, however, the UK is set to sizzle in temperature exceeding 30C, with Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders explaining: “Much of the UK is entering a warm or even hot interlude of weather, with some places in England and Wales likely to meet heatwave criteria in the coming days.

“Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C in southeast England on Tuesday and Wednesday, with much of the UK experiencing dry, fine and warm conditions in the first half of the week.”

Temperatures are expected to return to a more comfortable level following Thursday's thunderstorms. Picture: Getty

Is the UK having a heatwave?

At the moment, the hot weather in the UK hasn't been classified as a heatwave.

This is because the Met Office's threshold for a heatwave is "when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold." These thresholds vary by the area of the UK.