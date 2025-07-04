Where and when will next UK heatwave hit as weather map predicts 41C scorcher

4 July 2025, 12:23

Yet another surge of blistering heat is on the way.
Yet another surge of blistering heat is on the way. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Record-breaking temperates are expected to blast Britain in the coming days – here's where and when the next uk heatwave will hit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain looks set to be blasted by record-breaking temperatures in the coming days as the next UK heatwave is officially on the horizon.

Just as people begin to cool down from the last scorching spell, another surge of sweltering heat has been predicted by forecasters once the weekend is out.

According to recent weather maps from WX Charts, highs of 41C will sizzle over certain areas of the country as the hottest day of the year is still expected to come.

Forecasters have predicted that the blistering hot temperatures could start on Tuesday 15th July, with the highest readings impacting five different counties.

WX Charts have predicted highs of 41C in Norfolk.
WX Charts have predicted highs of 41C in Norfolk. Picture: WX Charts

Is there going to be another heatwave?

WX Charts has predicted another uk heatwave – and it's expected to arrive in the next two weeks.

Mercury readings could potentially reach their peak in Norfolk, closely followed by Suffolk, Essex, Greater London and Kent, which could see incredibly high readings of 40C.

If the weather plays out as predicted by experts, temperatures could match or break the record of the hottest temperature ever to be documented in England.

The hottest day ever recorded in the UK stands at 40.3C, which was officially noted this time three years ago on 19th July, 2022, in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Experts are warning over ferocious temperatures.
Experts are warning over ferocious temperatures. Picture: Alamy

When and where is the next uk heatwave?

Although it is set to peak on Tuesday 15th July, the next UK heatwave could begin as early as 11th July, according to weather experts.

WX Charts has predicted a swell of baking hot sunshine from that particular Friday right through until the following Tuesday.

Areas including West Sussex and East Sussex have been forecasted to hit 40C on Monday 14th July, while 35C is expected on Sunday 13th July.

Brits are set to bake in the next uk heatwave.
Brits are set to bake in the next uk heatwave. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office's long-range weather forecast from 8th July to 17th July reads: "Likely a fairly cool start to the period with a few showers still to clear from the east, but for most it should become fine and dry, although some chilly mornings are possible.

"Through the rest of the week any rain will tend to focus on the north or northwest of the country, with the south becoming predominantly dry. Temperatures are likely to remain close to, perhaps a little below average initially.

"However through the second half of the week and especially the following weekend there are signs that temperatures will begin to trend up, becoming warm or very warm once again, especially across southern parts of the UK, but perhaps more widely as we head toward the middle of July."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Love Island

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others

Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

Showbiz

Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix!

Amanda Holden takes on Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Megan confessed she already knew Conor before Love Island.

Love Island's Megan reveals she knew Conor before entering villa in shock admission

Love Island

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split in heartbreaking statement

Showbiz

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Love Island

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Showbiz

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Showbiz

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Showbiz

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Showbiz

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s

Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained

Showbiz

Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.

Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained

Showbiz

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up

Real reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split revealed

Showbiz

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Showbiz