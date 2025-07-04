Where and when will next UK heatwave hit as weather map predicts 41C scorcher

By Claire Blackmore

Record-breaking temperates are expected to blast Britain in the coming days – here's where and when the next uk heatwave will hit.

Britain looks set to be blasted by record-breaking temperatures in the coming days as the next UK heatwave is officially on the horizon.

Just as people begin to cool down from the last scorching spell, another surge of sweltering heat has been predicted by forecasters once the weekend is out.

According to recent weather maps from WX Charts, highs of 41C will sizzle over certain areas of the country as the hottest day of the year is still expected to come.

Forecasters have predicted that the blistering hot temperatures could start on Tuesday 15th July, with the highest readings impacting five different counties.

Is there going to be another heatwave?

WX Charts has predicted another uk heatwave – and it's expected to arrive in the next two weeks.

Mercury readings could potentially reach their peak in Norfolk, closely followed by Suffolk, Essex, Greater London and Kent, which could see incredibly high readings of 40C.

If the weather plays out as predicted by experts, temperatures could match or break the record of the hottest temperature ever to be documented in England.

The hottest day ever recorded in the UK stands at 40.3C, which was officially noted this time three years ago on 19th July, 2022, in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

When and where is the next uk heatwave?

Although it is set to peak on Tuesday 15th July, the next UK heatwave could begin as early as 11th July, according to weather experts.

WX Charts has predicted a swell of baking hot sunshine from that particular Friday right through until the following Tuesday.

Areas including West Sussex and East Sussex have been forecasted to hit 40C on Monday 14th July, while 35C is expected on Sunday 13th July.

The Met Office's long-range weather forecast from 8th July to 17th July reads: "Likely a fairly cool start to the period with a few showers still to clear from the east, but for most it should become fine and dry, although some chilly mornings are possible.

"Through the rest of the week any rain will tend to focus on the north or northwest of the country, with the south becoming predominantly dry. Temperatures are likely to remain close to, perhaps a little below average initially.

"However through the second half of the week and especially the following weekend there are signs that temperatures will begin to trend up, becoming warm or very warm once again, especially across southern parts of the UK, but perhaps more widely as we head toward the middle of July."