Weather map reveals exactly where and when Storm Amy will tear across UK

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the country as experts predict exactly where and when Storm Amy will hit.

Heavy rain and wind will sweep the UK on Friday. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Claire Blackmore

Britain is bracing for a battering in the next few days as Storm Amy thunders towards the UK – here's where and when it will arrive.

Storm Amy is hurling towards Britain as we speak, bringing with it 80mph gales and heavy rainfall that is set to cause chaos in the coming days.

The Met Office has released more details about the UK's first storm of the season, issuing alerts and warning Brits to brace for horrendous conditions.

Floods, power cuts, travel disruption, problems with power supplies and damage to buildings are all expected as the bad weather sweeps in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Experts also warned of 'injuries and danger to life from flying debris', particularly in coastal regions, along with road and bridge closures.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Heavy rain associated with #StormAmy across much of Scotland



Friday 1200 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/s8l1LASyup — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2025

Meteorologists explained the weather system has been formed by the remnants of hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, which caused devastation in the Caribbean and the US earlier this week.

When and where is Storm Amy expected to hit the UK?

Experts revealed that northern and western parts of the country will face the biggest battering, particularly in Scotland, North West England and North Wales.

A 31-hour yellow rain warning has been put in place across western Scotland, starting at 5pm on Wednesday 1st October running until late on Thursday 2rd October.

Another weather warning in the same spot starts again at 12pm on Friday 3rd October and continues right through until 12am that night.

Wind warnings have also been issued by the Met Office, beginning at 6pm on Friday until the end of the day on Saturday, while Northern Ireland's alert runs from 4pm Friday to 6am Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds associated with #StormAmy across Scotland, northwest England and northwest Wales



Friday 1800 – Saturday 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sy8xPTdvrb — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2025

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A deep area of low-pressure has been named Storm Amy by the Met Office, the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

"Storm Amy is expected to develop rapidly as it approaches the UK on Friday October 3rd, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to many northern and western areas.

"A number of weather warnings have been issued."

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Tom Crabtree, explained there was "still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take".

He said: "The system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60mpg inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80mph in places, with even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the North West.

"Heavy rainfall is also expected, in particularly over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30 to 50mm in six to nine hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding.

"Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes more clear, therefore it is important to keep an eye forecast for your area over the coming days."

Storm Amy was sparked by hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, pictured here in the Atlantic. Picture: Alamy

Transport Scotland's Martin Thomson backed up the predictions, adding: "Storm Amy is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Scotland and we expect to see disruption to the transport network in the warning areas.

"The rain and wind will bring difficult driving conditions, such as reduced visibility and surface water, and are also likely to affect the ferry and rail networks, so it's important to plan your journey ahead of time.

"Motorists should use the Traffic Scotland website before they set off to make sure that their route is available, and you should check with your operator if you are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights."