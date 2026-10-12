Why British Gas is issuing an autumn snow warning

12 October 2026, 11:31

British Gas has encouraged people of the UK to get ready for the upcoming winter
British Gas has encouraged people of the UK to get ready for the upcoming winter. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is the British Gas winter emergency kit advice? Here are the six things you should have as essential supplies according to the experts.

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Autumn is finally here in 2026 and in recent weeks, people of the UK have experienced cooler temperatures than we're used to.

After an incredibly hot summer, which saw a total of five heatwaves sweep the country, weather experts have warned the winter temperatures and conditions could be just as harsh.

With that in mind, and with the first snow forecast as early as this weekend for places in Scotland, British Gas has issued an autumn snow warning, advising households to stock up on six essential items.

They've encouraged everyone to have sleeping bags, blankets, warm coats, three days of food, medicines and drinking water as the bare minimum for the colder months.

Two people walking in a snowy Scotland in 2026
Scotland has been forecast snow as early as this weekend in October. Picture: Getty

British Gas told Birmingham Live: "While it’s unlikely that a heavy snowfall will leave you without any heating, it's always worth keeping sleeping bags, blankets and warm coats handy."

And while they're not trying to cause panic for the upcoming winter, they've insisted it's just good practice to keep such supplies at home.

They added: "That’s things like medicines, drinking water, non-perishable food and snacks, and extra blankets. You should also keep a torch, batteries and a phone charger close by too."

So far in October, the weather and temperatures have been above average with many parts of the UK still enjoying plus 20 degree celsius days.

According to the Met Office, as we head to the end of the month, conditions aren't set to change too drastically for London and the surrounding areas.

British residents have been told it's best to stock up on three days worth of food as the winter approaches
British residents have been told it's best to stock up on three days worth of food as the winter approaches. Picture: Getty

An early forecast for the beginning of November said: "Showers or longer spells of rain are likely, with the wettest and windiest weather typically in the west and northwest, and drier conditions favoured in southern and eastern parts.

"Whilst some occasional colder interludes will be possible at times, temperatures are likely to be near or a little above normal for the period as a whole."

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