Why has the UK summer been so bad? A look at why it's rained so much

The UK's summer has been disappointing so far in 2024. Picture: Getty

Weather conditions in the UK this summer have been colder and wetter than average so when will it get warmer? Here's a look at why it's rained so much this June and July.

By Zoe Adams

Summer 2024 has been less than ideal with June and July so far bringing colder than average temperatures, lots of rain and only one short stint of warm weather - so exactly why have conditions been so bad?

With empty promises of heatwaves, the UK has endured grey skies and wet floors for most of the summer and with some of us even feeling the chill with temperatures below 20 degrees.

And with the school summer holidays on the horizon, everyone has just about had enough of the poor weather conditions we have been presented with so far with many of us desperate for the forecast to improve.

So why has it rained so much leading to such a bad summer so far? Here's what the weather experts have to say including when the weather is likely to improve.

Wimbledon has been disrupted by the endless rain in the UK this summer. Picture: Getty

Why has the UK summer been so bad?

The rainfall and below average temperatures are all down to a low pressure jet stream allowing in rain and wind.

A stream of air high up in the atmosphere has remained on top of the country allowing for these areas of low pressure meaning the UK and north west Europe have been seeing less than ideal conditions this summer.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter told Metro.co.uk that jet streams are "often the driving force behind the UK weather".

He said: "Just small shifts in the position of the jet stream can lead to big differences in the weather we experience on the ground.

"In recent weeks, the jet stream has been either directed towards the UK, or shifted further south, which has predominantly brought cooler air over the UK, with frequent incursions of some unseasonable winds and rain."

For the UK weather to feel warm, the jet stream needs to be further north allowing for warmer air to drift over the country.

UK rainfall is higher than expected for this time of year. Picture: Getty

When will the UK summer improve?

For the rest of this week (10-12th July) we should see a break from the rain and cold temperatures as conditions become drier and warmer. However, there is no heatwave forecast and it doesn't look like the better weather will be around for long.

The Met Office has predicted for mid July: "(We will) likely see a mostly showery westerly breeze establish allowing temperatures to recover to around or just above average, feeling warm in sunnier periods outside of showers/heavy showers or thunderstorms, with a more settled spell to the southwest mid-week possibly spreading to much of the UK."

Towards the end of the month and the beginning of August, they say there are "some signs" of a longer period of warmer weather.

