Will it snow in March? The latest Met Office forecast revealed

12 March 2025, 17:23

The Met Office have revealed their weather predictions for March
The Met Office have revealed their weather predictions for March. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

With reports of cooler weather heading to the UK, hear is everything we know about the forecast for March.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite March ushering the start of spring the weather is certainly feeling chilly, with many of us wondering if snow may be coming soon.

While we have seen some warm temperatures this month, the frosty air appears to be coming back to our shores just as the clocks go forward.

With rumours of wintery weather heading our way in the coming weeks, we've had a look at what the weather services are predicting for March.

Is it going to snow in March? Here is the latest Met Office forecast.

Snow may be on its way to the UK
Snow may be on its way to the UK. Picture: Getty

Will it snow in March?

There has already been a yellow weather warning in March, with some icy patches throughout the country.

From March 16th to March 26th, the Met Office forecast states: "The dominant area of high pressure will gradually drift away to the east of the UK through the early part of next week.

"So initially there should be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells by day, but still some chilly nights with frost in places. The odd fog patch is possible in the north, and a brisk breeze across the south will make it feel chilly here when out of the sun.

"Beyond that we will see a gradual transition to less settled conditions. So rain or showers are expected at times, mostly focussed across the south at first, then more widely later. With winds predominantly coming from the south next week it will also become much milder, possibly warm in places."

The weather has started to chill at the beginning of March
The weather has started to chill at the beginning of March. Picture: Getty

Their forecast for March 27th to April 9th reads: "Confidence is low, but through the end of March changeable weather patterns are most likely.

"This means periods of unsettled, wet and windy weather interspersed with some drier and brighter spells. Into early April, there may be a transition to more-frequent drier and more settled spells. Temperatures will probably be above average overall."

