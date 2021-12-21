What would a circuit breaker lockdown look like in England?

21 December 2021, 08:35

What does a circuit breaker lockdown mean and will it happen in England? Here's what we know...

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With cases of Omicron rising across the UK, there has been speculation that England will be facing a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown after Christmas.

The country is currently under ‘Plan B’ restrictions, which include mandatory face masks and Covid passes.

However, other parts of the UK have already tightened their own restrictions, with Wales closing nightclubs after Christmas and reintroducing social distancing rules.

Boris Johnson could announce a circuit breaker after Christmas
Boris Johnson could announce a circuit breaker after Christmas. Picture: Alamy

So, what is a circuit breaker lockdown and what new restrictions would be imposed? Here’s what we know…

What is a circuit breaker lockdown?

A circuit breaker is a short, sharp lockdown where tougher restrictions would be implemented.

This is usually two weeks long, but could go on for longer and is brought in to stop the spread of coronavirus and buy time.

It needs to be enough time to stop transmission and allow the health service to recover, but also not have a huge impact on the economy.

Pubs could be closed during a circuit breaker lockdown
Pubs could be closed during a circuit breaker lockdown. Picture: Alamy

The UK, Northern Ireland, Singapore and Israel have all previously used circuit breakers to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The exact changes can vary, depending on what the government decides, but could involve closing hospitality and non-essential shops, as well as banning households from mixing.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to rule out more restrictions coming in before Christmas.

However, it’s currently believed that the government are planning on introducing new rules just after Christmas Day on December 27 or 28.

This would allow Christmas Day to go ahead as planned, while also allowing the 48 hours the government would need to vote on any new restrictions.

New coronavirus restrictions could be introduced after Christmas
New coronavirus restrictions could be introduced after Christmas. Picture: Alamy

During an address to the nation, The PM said: "Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS. And we won't hesitate to take that action."

Asked about new restrictions returning before Christmas, Mr Johnson said: "We are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron under control and we will rule nothing out.

"But at the moment, what I think we want people to focus on is exercising caution - so ventilation, masks in the appropriate places, all the usual stuff about washing hands, but remember how contagious Omicron really is."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nationwide payments error: Building society customers unable to send or receive money as system goes down just days before Christmas

UK & World

Antonio Conte says Tottenham are considering appealing UEFA's decision over Europa Conference League exit
Many businesses could be eligible for a £6,000 grant

Rishi Sunak new grants: Chancellor announces £6,000 grants for Covid-hit businesses

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Girl Before was filmed across Bristol and London

Where is The Girl Before filmed and is the house real?

TV & Movies

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

Emma Watson was left crying after reuniting with her Harry Potter co-stars

Emma Watson in tears as she reunites with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter reunion trailer

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared some candid pictures to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares touching message as she shares breastfeeding photo with Rose

Celebrities

Mark Fowler was played by Todd Carty

What happened to Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022

Best dark lipsticks: How to nail the returning trend in 2022

Shopping

A seamstress has asked whether she's being unreasonable

Bride furious after friend refuses to make her £2,400 wedding dress for free

Lifestyle

Here's when The Apprentice is back on BBC One

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images)

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Lifestyle

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

TV & Movies

The Radfords spend over £7k on presents each Christmas

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals £7,000 Christmas including 300 presents for kids

TV & Movies

The full cast list of The Girl Before on BBC

The Girl Before cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton has revealed what it was really like filming 2Become1

Emma Bunton opens up about about reality of filming iconic 2 Become 1 video in 'New York'
Harvey Price received a phone call from Santa

Harvey Price over the moon as mum Katie surprises him with call from Santa

Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her great sense of humour during a Christmas with the Royal Family in 2011

The cheeky Christmas gift Kate Middleton bought Prince Harry

Royals