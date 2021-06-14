What date might June 21 lockdown-easing be extended to?

What date will England's lockdown be extended until and will June 21 be pushed back? What we know about what Boris Johnson might announce today.

Boris Johnson will announce today whether the June 21 date of lockdown-easing in England will go ahead as planned.

The Prime Minister will deliver a press conference from Downing Street, where it is thought he will update the public on the new plans.

Due to growing concerns about the Delta variant, it is expected that the June 21 lockdown will be delayed.

Here's what we know about when that might be.

When will England's lockdown be extended until?

We'll have to wait until Boris Johnson's announcement at 6pm on Monday June 14 to know for sure, but reports have suggested that the date could be pushed back four weeks.

If the reports are correct, therefore, the new date that England will go into stage four of lockdown-easing would be July 19.

Under Boris Johnson's 'roadmap', stage four of lockdown-easing would see a return of weddings without a cap on guests, large events, and unlimited indoor and outdoor mixing.

Mr Johnson said over the weekend that the Delta, which was first discovered in India, variant is of "serious, serious concern".

He added that in order to make the final stage of lockdown-lifting 'irreversible', it may be necessary to give the vaccine 'extra legs' in the race against Covid.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday said that the government "don't want to yo-yo in and out of measures".

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, he added that decision on postponing lockdown will depend on the link between infections and hospital admissions had being severed.

When will Boris Johnson make an announcement on lockdown?

The Prime Minister will make the announcement at a press conference from Downing Street at 6pm on Monday June 14.