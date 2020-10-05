What is the lockdown traffic light system?

A leaked document has revealed a 'traffic light' lockdown that could close pubs and introduce a ban on meeting friends.

A new three-tier 'traffic light' lockdown system could be introduced in England following a spike of coronavirus cases.

The system would simplify lockdown rules across the country, and a leaked document revealed that it's called "Covid-19 Proposed Social Distancing Framework", according a report by the Guardian.

The proposed plan, which hasn't yet been signed off by the government, has three levels of restrictions - red, orange and green.

What are the levels on the lockdown traffic light system?

The 'red' level would see pubs closed, people unable to meet with friends, restrictions on overnight stays away from home, and a ban on community sport.

The 'orange' level would see people unable to meet with friends inside homes, gardens, pubs or restaurants.

The 'green' level would see include restrictions currently in place in England, including the 'rule of six' and 10pm curfew.

According to the report, the different levels could be introduced in local areas or across the country if there is "significant increase in transmission".

The document reportedly states: "Preventing household mixing and closing businesses and venues in which there is close social interaction was recommended as the best way to reduce R (rate of infection).

"Research tells us that people would welcome a clearer and simpler structure to the advice and rules that they should follow."

The document added that "many people do not have a clear understanding of the rules that apply to them".

