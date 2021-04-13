What is the next step out of lockdown in England?

What is the next phase of lockdown in the UK and when does it come into force? Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

When is the next lockdown review in the UK and what is the next phase? Here's what we know about the May 17 lockdown ease...

All non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants, gyms and restaurants have been allowed to reopen their doors in England from April 12.

This marks the start of phase two of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, which hopes to get the country back to normality by June 21.

But when is the next lockdown review? Find out everything…

What is the next step out of lockdown?

Step three of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown will begin no earlier than May 17.

Pubs and restaurants have reopened in England. Picture: PA Images

On this date, pubs and restaurants could open indoors, while hotels and B&Bs may also welcome customers again.

Indoor sports and gym classes will also open, as well entertainment venues, including cinemas and theatres.

These are all likely to have strict rules on capacity depending on the size of the venue.

Under the next phase out of lockdown, outdoor events can also open for up to 4,000 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity, whichever is lower.

Indoor events can also open for up to 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, while ‘very large’ outdoor seated venues will have a limit of 10,000 people, or a quarter, whichever is fewer.

Weddings will be allowed a limit of 30 people, with other events such as christenings and barmitzvahs will also be permitted with the same rules.

As for international travel, the Prime Minister confirmed a traffic light system could allow holidays as early as May 17.

The plan would separate countries into red, amber or green based on their vaccine rollout and Covid cases.

Quarantine at home will be scrapped for ‘green’ countries and will be replaced by pre-departure and arrival Covid tests.

While isolation will remain in place for ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries.

Nightclubs could reopen in England on June 21. Picture: PA Images

If all these rules are to be loosened on May 17, four criteria must be met.

These include:

The coronavirus vaccine programme continues to go to plan

Vaccines are sufficiently reducing the number of people dying or needing hospital treatment

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions

New coronavirus variants do not fundamentally change the risk of lifting restrictions

If all goes to plan, the final stage of the roadmap will take place no earlier than 21 June.

This would see all legal limits removed on mixing removed and the last sectors of the economy will reopen - such as nightclubs.

Large events can also take place and there are likely to be changes to wider social distancing measures.

