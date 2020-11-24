What Tier will London be in when lockdown ends?

Will London be in Tier 3 after lockdown? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson announced England will be heading into a new Tier system next month.

Following a four week national lockdown, the whole country will see rules relaxed from December 2.

But while this means all non-essential shops, gyms and beauty salons can reopen, for regions in the higher Tiers, there will still be tough restrictions in place.

The Prime Minister will announce which areas will be heading into each Tiers on Thursday, but Londoners are wondering how strict the measures will be for them.

It has been widely reported that London could be headed for Tier 2 when lockdown ends.

This means that non-essential shops, restaurants, pubs and gyms can reopen in the capital.

However, people from different households will still only be able to mix outside, with the rule of six applying.

Despite the infection rates in the city starting to fall, the restrictions will be tighter than under previous Tier 2, as it’s thought pubs will only be allowed to open if they serve ‘substantial meals’.

There will also be an extension to the 10pm curfew, with hospitality allowed to stay open until 11pm to let costumers finish their food and drink.

The Department of Health statistics show that the infection rates in the worst-hit London boroughs are outside the top 100 in the league table of 317 authorities in England.

The seven-day average in London is down to 197.2 per 100,000 residents, from 198.9 on Saturday, while the national average is currently at 235.

No final decisions have been made yet, and Mr Johnson will confirm this on Thursday.

While some London MPs are calling for the tier system to be decided borough-by-borough, Mayor Sadik Khan has insisted he wants the Government to adopt a ‘one London’ approach.

In a joint letter to Boris Johnson, he wrote: “The future of our capital city as a global centre of business, culture and tourism is vital to our country’s economy.

“Damage to London’s global competitiveness will not just be felt in the capital but will impact the whole of the UK.”

