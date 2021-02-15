What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Boris Johnson will deliver a Downing Street press conference this evening - here's what we know about what will be said.

This evening (Monday 15 February), Boris Johnson will deliver a press conference to give an update on the country's fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister will address the nation from No10 Downing Street, which comes just after the UK hit its 15 million vaccine target two days early.

He is expected to discuss the vaccine programme this evening, and unveil plans to jab 32 million adults, including all over 50s, by the end of April.

In a video posted to social media last night, Mr Johnson said of the vaccine volunteers and medics: "They are really going gangbusters - shooting the lights out.”

The conference tonight comes exactly one week before Mr Johnson is expected to deliver his 'roadmap' out of lockdown, which is due on 22 February.

It is thought that he will discuss the reopening of things like schools, non-essential shops, and pubs and restaurants then.

He has already confirmed that he hopes primary schools will start to reopen on 8 March, and reports have suggested that shops and some hospitality could follow in April.

Speaking last week during a visit today to the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Billingham, Teesside, which is where the new Novavax vaccine will be manufactured, the Prime Minister said: "I'm optimistic, I won't hide it from you.

"I'm optimistic, but we have to be cautious."

He added: "Our children's education is our number one priority, but then working forward, getting non-essential retail open as well and then, in due course, as and when we can prudently, cautiously, of course we want to be opening hospitality as well.

"I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease.

