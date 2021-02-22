When is Boris Johnson's speech tonight and what time is he speaking?

Boris Johnson is speaking at a press conference today. Picture: PA Images

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference tonight and what is he going to say?

Boris Johnson is set to lay out his roadmap for England getting out of lockdown today.

After holding a special Covid committee meeting yesterday, the Prime Minister has now finalised the government’s plans.

He will be leading a press conference to announce the ‘cautious’ steps back to normality over the next few months, including the reopening of shops and the hospitality sector.

But when is Boris Johnson speaking and what time is the press conference? Here’s what we know…

What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement today?

Mr Johnson is expected to lead a Downing Street press conference at 7pm tonight alongside Professor Chris Whitty and scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The Prime Minister will meet with his Cabinet this morning before announcing the full plans to the House of Commons at around 3.30pm.

What will Boris Johnson say in his press conference tonight?

Mr Johnson will set out the government’s road map for easing Covid-19 restrictions in England.

This will start with all schools re-opening on March 8, while outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed from March 29.

The easing of the restrictions will be based upon four tests being met, which include:

That the vaccine deployment programme continues

Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths

That infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The risk is not changed by new variants

The Prime Minister is also set to announce when non essential shops and the hospitality and beauty sector will be allowed to open.

Mr Johnson said: “Today [Monday] I’ll be setting out a road map to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.

“Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

“We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan.”

