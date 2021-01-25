When is Easter 2021 and what are the Bank Holidays?

25 January 2021, 11:21

Easter falls in April this year
Easter falls in April this year. Picture: Getty Images

When is the Easter break this year? Here's what we know about the Bank Holidays.

Things are looking a little different this year, with the whole country currently on lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But despite schools and businesses being forced to close their doors, there is some hope that restrictions could start to be eased by Easter.

But when is Easter 2021 and what days are Bank Holidays?

When is Easter 2021?

Easter can fall any time between March 22 and April 25.

Easter Sunday is much later than usual in 2021, falling on Sunday, April 4.

Easter will be a little different this year
Easter will be a little different this year. Picture: Getty Images

Good Friday will fall on April 2, while the Easter Monday bank holiday is on April 5, and Ash Wednesday will take place on Wednesday, February 17.

Easter Sunday is determined by the Jewish calendar, which is based on lunar cycles.

Easter should fall the Sunday after the Passover full moon.

Read More: Danny Dyer congratulates daughter Dani after she gives birth to baby boy

What date do schools break up for Easter 2021?

Primary and secondary schools are currently shut across the UK, with only vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers allowed to attend.

It is unclear when children will be heading back to class, but many schools in England will be set to break up for Easter on Wednesday 31 March 2021.

The Easter break usually last for two weeks, but these dates vary in different areas of the country.

This comes after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he would ‘certainly hope’ schools in England could reopen before Easter.

He told BBC: "I want to see them, as soon as the scientific and health advice is there, open at the earliest possible stage - and I certainly hope that would be certainly before Easter.”

He said schools and parents would have ‘absolutely proper notice’ of when children were going to return, with a ‘clear two weeks’ for teachers and families to get ready.

Now Read: UK weather: Met Office issues severe warnings for snow and flooding as temperatures plunge

