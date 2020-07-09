When are gyms and fitness centres reopening? Dates and hygiene information

9 July 2020, 17:30

Gyms are finally able to reopen
Gyms are finally able to reopen. Picture: PA

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced the welcome news during a Downing Street briefing.

Gym fanatics have been left devastated after fitness centres were forced to close back in March due to COVID-19.

Many have adapted to PT sessions via Zoom or simply building their own small gyms at home, but when will things return back to 'normal'?

Gyms, beauty salons and swimming pools to all reopen this July

Gyms will now have to follow strict regulations
Gyms will now have to follow strict regulations. Picture: PA

Finally, after weeks of consideration and frustration for many who weren't happy that pubs were allowed to reopen but fitness facilities weren't, the Government has announced that they can reopen.

When will gyms reopen in the UK?

At the moment, the following guidelines only apply to England as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following their own devolved Governments' guidelines.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden today (July 9) announced that gyms and other indoor fitness facilities may open from Saturday the 25th of July.

He wanted to reassure the public that if it wasn't safe to do so, the Government wouldn't allow it, and that all facilities reopening need to follow strict procedures.

These include things such as increased hygiene regulations such as wipe-downs of equipment, monitoring how long members are at the facilities and introducing time slots, spacing out equipment and more.

