When is the press conference today and what is it about?

When is the press conference tonight? Picture: PA

Is there a press conference today? Find out what time is it and what Matt Hancock will say.

Tonight, the Health Secretary will deliver a press conference from No10 Downing Street to give an update on coronavirus in the country.

Read more: UK weather: Snow set to return at Easter just weeks after 18°C temperatures

Matt Hancock is expected to speak about the vaccine rollout for the under-50s, giving an idea of when the remaining adults may be able to get their jab.

The address will come after vaccine priority groups are unveiled by the Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The Health Secretary is expected to give an update on the vaccine rollout. Picture: PA

The JCVI is due to make an announcement on when healthy adults under 50 should receive the jab today. These vaccinations are due to begin from mid-April.

It is thought that the Committee will recommend that they work down through age groups.

Therefore, the jab might be offered to all those in their 40s, then all in their 30s, for example.

Read more: GCSE and A-Level results days brought forward for 2021

All over-50s and "at risk" groups - which is around 32million people - are due to have at least their first dose before mid-April.

Around 18.7million adults in the UK have received their first dose of vaccine.

Matt Hancock will lead the press conference this evening. Picture: PA

The NHS has said that - in England - doses have been given to 94.3 per cent of over-80s, 100.3 per cent of 75-79s, 94.4 per cent of 70-74s, 75.3 per cent of 65-69s and 15.9 per cent of under-65s.

The figure for 75-79 year olds is due to population estimates that are not completely accurate.

In addition, 96.4 per cent of frontline NHS staff have received their first dose, while 84 per cent of the clinically extremely vulnerable and 89.6 per cent of older care home residents have had the jab.

The press conference will take place at 5pm from No10 Downing Street

NOW READ:

When can driving lessons resume under new lockdown rules?