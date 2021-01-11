When is the next lockdown review in England?

Will there be a lockdown extension and when is Boris Johnson reviewing lockdown restrictions? Here's what we know...

England went into a third national lockdown on January 5, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are under strict lockdowns, with schools, non-essential shops and all hospitality closed.

But when will the next lockdown review be? Here’s what we know...

When is the next lockdown review for England?

Before Christmas, Boris Johnson said that Covid restrictions would be reviewed every two weeks.

However, when imposing the national lockdown, he said these rules would not be lifted until mid-February.

It has also been reported that the government has been holding meetings to discuss whether the rules are strict enough to curb the current spike in cases.

According to The Telegraph, Mr Johnson met his Cabinet colleagues over the weekend to discuss whether current regulations are working.

The PM is due to speak to the nation in a coronavirus press conference this week.

Will the lockdown in England be extended?

It was previously said that the current lockdown in England would continue until February 15, but reports are now suggesting this will likely be extended.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove did not rule out an extension, as he said last week: "We hope that we will be able to progressively lift restrictions after that but what I can't do is predict - nobody can predict - with accuracy exactly what we will be able to relax and when.

"What we do know is that the more effective our vaccination programme, the more people who are protected in that way, the easier it will be to lift these restrictions."

He added: "We will keep these constantly under review but you are absolutely right, we can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22.

"What we will be doing is everything that we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, so that we can begin to progressively lift restrictions.”

This comes after Professor Chris Whitty warned that the coming weeks will be the worst of the pandemic so far.

He told the BBC: “The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic, in terms of the numbers into the NHS.

“We need to really double down. This is everybody’s problem.

“Any single unnecessary contact you have with someone is a potential link in a chain of transmission that will lead to a vulnerable person.

“We’ve all got to, as individuals, help the NHS, help our fellow citizens, by minimising the amount of unnecessary contacts we have.”

He added: “We’re really going to have to do a significant action for all of us for several more weeks, probably until some time in the Spring for very much of what we have to do.”

