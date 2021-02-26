When can you stay overnight with family in England?

When will we be allowed to stay overnight with family under Boris Johnson's new roadmap?

Boris Johnson recently announced his roadmap for getting England out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister laid out plans for the reopening of non-essential retail, pubs and restaurants over the next few weeks.

He also revealed when people might be allowed to see their friends and family again after months of isolation.

So when will we be allowed to stay overnight with family in England again?

When can you stay overnight with family in England?

As we head into Spring and Summer, hopefully people will be allowed to have more contact with their friends and family.

Under Boris Johnson’s roadmap, the earliest date people could stay with their family is May 17.

This is when indoor mixing could be permitted for up to six people or two households.

At the same time, cinemas, indoor restaurants and pubs, and hotels could reopen, as well as large crowds allowed at sports venues and performances.

Overnight stays will be allowed from April 12, but this is only in ‘self-contained accommodation’ with members of the same household.

By June 21, the government hopes to end ‘all legal limits on social contact’, which means people may be allowed to hug their friends and family again.

This is the point nightclubs and big events could also be allowed to resume.

However, Mr Johnson has stressed that these changes are dependant on four key steps which all have to be met, including:

The vaccine deployment programme continues

Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths

The infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The risk is not changed by new variants

The current rules on socialising mean that nobody in England is allowed to meet anyone from outside their household or support bubble indoors.

People are allowed to meet with one other person they don’t live with in a public place for exercise.

Guidance on the government’s website reads: “You cannot leave your home or the place where you are living for holidays or overnight stays unless you have a reasonable excuse for doing so.

“This means that holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed. This includes staying in a second home, caravan or boat, if that is not your primary residence.

“This also includes staying with anyone who you don’t live with unless they’re in your support bubble.”

