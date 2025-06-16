When it's too hot to walk your dog and signs of heatstroke

16 June 2025, 13:16

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible
Alice Dear

As the UK experiences soaring temperatures and potentially an upcoming heatwave, experts are warning dog owners to look after their pets in the rising temperatures.

The UK is currently enjoying sunshine and hot temperatures, with highs of 29C predicted alongside the first heat-health warning of 2025. However, soaring temperatures can be fatal to our pet dogs, and it's important we keep them safe with a number of tips provided by experts.

While many people will be excited about the forecast of the next two weeks, these experts are warning of the importance of keeping ourselves and our pets safe amid reports of a potential heatwave.

For example, while some people will see the sunny weather as a great opportunity to take their four-legged friend for a walk, it is important to understand when it is simply too hot for your pooch to be outside.

Here's what you need to know about keeping your pet dog safe amid high temperatures, including when it is too hot to walk your dog and the signs of heatstroke to look out for.

It's important to keep your dog safe from heatstroke
When is it too hot to walk your dog?

According to veterinary professionals at Vets Now, it is generally safe to walk dogs when temperatures are up to 19°C. Once temperatures rise above this level, the risk of heatstroke - a serious condition that occurs when a dog is no longer able to regulate its body temperature effectively - increases.

Vets Now outlines a risk scale based on temperature; 16-19C is considered safe, while 20-23C presents a moderate risk, rated six out of ten. As temperatures climb to 24-27C, the risk increases significantly to nine out of ten. At 32C and above, the danger level reaches ten out of ten, indicating a very high likelihood of heat-related health issues.

Dr. Victoria Giles, practice owner and head vet at Cherry Tree Veterinary Practice in Buckinghamshire, shared a simple rule of thumb in an interview; if it feels too hot for you to stand barefoot on pavement or patio, it is too hot for your dog.

She added: "Anything over 25C is very risky if people need a number as a benchmark. It also depends on humidity and breeze - or rather lack of." To protect your dog during warmer periods, it is advised to walk them early in the morning (before 8am) or later in the evening (after 8pm), and ensure they remain in shaded areas as much as possible.

These are just some of the symptoms of heatstroke in dogs
Signs of heatstroke in a dog

Heatstroke can be fatal to dogs, so it's important to know the signs and first aid. Here's some of the signs to look out for:

  • Heavy panting
  • Red eyes
  • Red gums
  • Hot skin
  • Reduced activity
  • Vomiting
  • Collapsing
  • Diarrhoea
  • Excessively drooling
  • The dog appears lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated
  • Difficulty breathing
Heatstroke can kill if it is not treated properly
What do I do if my dog has heatstroke?

According to information from the RSPCA, dogs suffering from heatstroke urgently need to have their body temperature lowered gradually for the best chance of survival.

This is what they say you should do:

Move to a Cool, Shaded Area Immediately

  • Move the dog to a shaded and cool area

Use Cool (Not Cold) Water to Start Cooling

  • Immediately pour cool (not cold to avoid shock) water over the dog. Tap water (15-16°C) has been found to be the most effective at cooling dogs with heat-related illnesses. In a true emergency, any water is better than nothing.

Avoid Placing Wet Towels Over the Dog

  • Wet towels placed over the dog can worsen the condition, trapping heat.  In mild cases towels can be placed under the dog, but never over, and in a true emergency water immersion or pouring water with air movement is ideal.

Offer Small Amounts of Cool Water to Drink

  • Allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water.

Continue Cooling Until Breathing Eases, Avoid Overcooling

  • Continue to pour cool water over the dog until their breathing starts to settle, but not too much that they start shivering.

Unconscious Dogs Need Urgent, Intensive Cooling

  • Dogs that have lost consciousness will stop panting, despite still having a very high temperature, these dogs require urgent aggressive cooling as a priority.

Avoid Pouring Water on the Head to Prevent Inhalation Risks

  • Throughout the treatment of heatstroke try to avoid pouring water on or near your dog's head, as there is a risk of them inhaling water which could lead to drowning, especially for flat-faced and unconscious dogs.

Seek Veterinary Attention as Soon as the Dog Is Stable

  • Once the dog is cool, take them to the nearest vet as a matter of urgency.

Know the Dogs Most at Risk of Heatstroke

  • Some types of dogs are more prone to heatstroke, like very old or young dogs, dogs with thick, heavy coats or dogs with very short flat faces like pugs and bulldog types. Dogs with certain diseases or on some types of medication are also more at risk.

For more information, visit the RSCPA website here.

