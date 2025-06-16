When will this UK heatwave end?

By Alice Dear

As temperatures continue to soar across the UK, here's a look into how long the 'heatwave' could last.

Although it feels like a heatwave across much of the UK, it hasn't been officially declared yet. For that to happen, temperatures need to meet or exceed specific thresholds for three days in a row - and we're not quite there.

That said, the weather this week (Monday 16th - Sunday 22nd June) is staying hot and dry in most areas. London could see highs of 29C, with warm temperatures across the rest of the country too.

Next week (Monday 23rd - Sunday 29th June) also looks mostly dry and warm, especially in the South and East. Some areas in the North and West might see rain or showers later in the week.

So while there's no official heatwave, the warm weather isn't going anywhere just yet - and if current trends continue, we could see the first heatwave of 2025 very soon.

When will the heatwave end?

At the moment, the UK is not officially having a heatwave. However, if we're to assume this question is more 'how long will it stay hot and dry in the UK?' then it looks like we'll be enjoying the sunshine for a little while yet.

This week (Monday June 16 - Sunday June 22) hot weather is set to remain across most of the UK. While London and surrounding areas will see highs of 29C, Scotland will see highs of 23C, Northern Ireland highs of 22C, The Midlands 27C and the South 24C.

While it is too soon for temperature forecasts, it appears the following week (Monday June 23 - Sunday June 29) will remain dry and warm for some areas, with temperatures predicted to be above average for the time of year.

The Met Office predict that the start of this period will be mostly dry and sunny across the UK, though there's a small chance of heavy showers in the West.

Later in the week, the weather may split across the country - the North West could become wetter and windier with some heavy rain at times, while the South East stays drier and more settled.

It will likely be very warm at first, especially in the north, before temperatures become closer to normal. Some areas might still see occasional heavy showers or thunderstorms. Overall, temperatures should stay above average, with a few hot days possible.

Is the UK having a heatwave?

At the time of publication (Monday 16th June), the UK is not officially experiencing a heatwave.

A heatwave in the UK is declared when a location experiences at least three days in a row where the daily high temperature reaches or goes above the local heatwave threshold.

Across the UK, these thresholds vary between 25C (for areas across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the midlands) all the way up to 28C for London and surrounding areas.

While we are not currently in a confirmed heatwave, if these areas maintain the highest threshold for three days (which looks to be a possibility) we could have our first official heatwave of 2025 in the UK.

Met Office's UK 'heatwave' forecast

Monday 16th June (daytime):

It will start off grey and misty in some places, but most areas will enjoy a warm and sunny day. However, the north and west of Scotland and western Northern Ireland will be windy with some light rain.

Monday 16th June (night):

Rain and strong winds will move across Scotland and Northern Ireland during the night. As the rain moves towards northwest England and northwest Wales, it will become lighter. The rest of the UK will stay dry with some clear skies.

Tuesday 17th June:

Northern England and the north and west of Wales will see some patchy rain. The southeast will be dry and sunny, and it will feel very warm. In the north, it will be breezy with a mix of sunshine and showers.

Wednesday 18th to Friday 20th June:

Most places will stay dry with sunshine, and it will feel warmer or even hot. There may be some rain in the north on Wednesday, and a few showers in the west and northwest after that.

Friday 20th to Sunday 29th June:

The start of this period looks mostly dry and sunny across the UK, though there’s a small chance of heavy showers in the west. Later, the weather may split across the country - the northwest could become wetter and windier with some heavy rain at times, while the southeast stays drier and more settled. It will likely be very warm at first, especially in the north, before temperatures become closer to normal. Some areas might still see occasional heavy showers or thunderstorms. Overall, temperatures should stay above average, with a few hot days possible.