When will lockdown end in England?

When will lockdown end in England? Picture: PA

England is now in its second national lockdown - here's your need-to-know on its end date and how long it will last.

On Thursday 5 November, England went into its second national lockdown.

Read more: Full list of things you can do in the second lockdown in England that you couldn’t in the first

Announcing the news over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Detailing the new rules, he added: "must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

England is currently in its second national lockdown. Picture: PA

When will lockdown end?

The lockdown is due to end on Wednesday 2 December.

There have been claims that it could be extended past this date, but Boris Johnson has said that the country will go back to the tiered system from then.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier this week, he said: "Whatever happens these restrictions end on December 2 and any further measures will be a matter for this House of Commons".

Read more: Dr Hilary hits back at GMB viewer who claimed coronavirus is like flu

He also said that “amid the uncertain gloom of November I see light ahead” and said ministers must “work flat out as a government to repay the confidence of the people who are doing the right thing and following the latest autumn measures”.

Speaking about the measures in a Cabinet Meeting, Mr Johnson said: "Let’s be in no doubt none of us came into politics to introduce measures like this.

"We don’t want to be doing things to repress liberty, we don’t want to do anything to damage our economy, to stop business from going about their lives."

NOW READ:

What are the rules on meeting other households in the second England lockdown?