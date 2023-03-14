Iceland set to close more stores this month - is your local is affected?

Iceland is closing more stores this month. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Iceland store closures: Four more shops are closing across the UK this month in another blow to the high street...

The high street has taken a hit during the cost of living crisis, with Iceland the latest store being forced to close branches.

Following in the footsteps of shops such as New Look, B&Q and Wilko, the frozen food giant is closing four more of its sites in March.

In February, Iceland closed their Mill Lane, Bromsgrove site and Chineham Shopping Centre store in Basingstoke, with no explanation given as to why they have shut.

But which Iceland stores are closing and is it shutting down for good? Here’s what we know…

Iceland is closing stores across the UK this year. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Iceland store closures 2023:

White Rose Centre, Rhyl - Closing 14th March

South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight - Closing 25th March

St Catherine’s Place, Bedminster, Bristol - Closing 25th March

Deiniol Centre, Bangor - Closing 27th March

Is Iceland closing down?

Iceland Foods and a sub-brand of the company The Food Warehouse has over 1,000 UK stores and they have no plan to close down permanently.

Iceland store closures are happening across the UK this month. Picture: Alamy

An Iceland spokesperson said: "Across Iceland and The Food Warehouse we have a portfolio of over 1,000 UK stores, and our retail estate has grown by nearly 200 stores over the last ten years.

"We typically open more than 20 new stores each year, creating many new jobs and contributing to the growth of local economies.

"At the same time, we continually review the retail experience offered to our customers and have always made a small number of store closures every year, as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire. The business is currently trading very strongly, achieving record market shares."

Some Boots stores will be closed across the UK. Picture: PA Images

It's not clear at the moment whether more branches will be closed later on in the year, but Iceland has opened 24 new stores over the past year.

This comes after it was revealed Argos is shutting a handful of standalone stores on high streets, while Boots is also closing three stores.

New Look is also shutting five stores this year, following the news H&M is shutting four branches.