Who is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Has anyone been removed in the past? Fans petition to get Carrie Fisher added

Fans are calling for Carrie Fisher to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: GETTY

Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016 and now fans are calling for her addition to the Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is recognised across the globe as being a sign of superstar status.

But it's also home to some of the entertainment industry's most controversial characters.

Who is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Stars from across music, film and TV feature on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - which is thought to be LA's most visited tourist attraction.

Famous folk have to be nominated by their peers in order to receive a star, and it's reported that even then it comes with a $40,000 price tag.

Some of the most famous names include Marilyn Monroe, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and Simon Cowell.

The Walk of Fame also includes fictional characters including Shrek, Lassie, Mickey Mouse and Tintin.

Simon Cowell was joined by Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden when he was awarded a star on the Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

Has anyone ever had their Walk of Fame star removed?

Due to the Hollywood Walk of Fame's status as a national landmark, no star has ever been removed.

This is despite the fact that several honourees have faced criticism for allegations of criminal activity.

Will Carrie Fisher be added to the Walk of Fame?

Fans have been calling for Carrie Fisher to replace Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It started when Carrie's Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill responded to a news article about calls for the current President to lose his star.

Mark tweeted: "Good riddance! (And I know just who should replace him) A star for Carrie!"

Carrie's fans will have to wait a while until they see their idol recognised on the Walk of Fame because of an old rule.

It states that there should be a mourning period of five years when a celebrity dies without a star. This means that Carrie is likely to be honoured in 2022, because of her death in December 2016.