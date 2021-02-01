The reason why Captain Tom Moore didn't have his coronavirus vaccine

1 February 2021, 15:11

Captain Tom has been hospitalised with coronavirus
Captain Tom has been hospitalised with coronavirus. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for Captain Tom has confirmed that he didn't have his vaccine because he was on pneumonia medication.

It was confirmed yesterday (Sunday 31 January) that Captain Sir Tom Moore had been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

In a statement posted to his official Twitter, his daughter - Hannah Ingram-Moore - said that her father had been suffering with pneumonia for the last few weeks, and has now tested positive for Covid-19.

Captain Sir Tom raised over £33 million for NHS charities
Captain Sir Tom raised over £33 million for NHS charities. Picture: PA

She revealed that her father, who is 100 years old, "is being treated in a ward, although he is not in intensive care.

Hannah also praised the NHS staff looking after him, saying: "The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all the can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

"We understand that everyone will be wishing him well.

"We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to."

Why didn't Captain Tom have his coronavirus vaccine?

A spokesperson for his family confirmed to the BBC that he was unable to have the jab as he was on medication for pneumonia.

Another source told the Mirror that Another told the Mirror that "because of the medication he was taking for his pneumonia he couldn’t have the Covid jab", adding: "Everyone is sending positive thoughts his way."

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen last July
Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen last July. Picture: PA

Captain Tom captured the hearts of the nation last year after raising more than £33 million for NHS charities after doing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

His incredible efforts led to him being knighted by the Queen in July, and he was also praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

