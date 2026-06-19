Wimbledon 2026 start date - schedule, dates and important times revealed

19 June 2026, 16:33

Wimbledon 2026's tennis ball
Wimbledon 2026's start date is coming at the end of June. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When does Wimbledon 2026 start in London? From the schedule to the final, here are some of the important details about the upcoming tennis tournament.

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World Cup 2026 football fever may be taking over much of the world right now but that hasn't stopped the excitement building for Wimbledon 2026.

One of the best sporting competitions in the summer diary, the tennis tournament comes around every year and sees the world's most elite players compete against one another for the all-important title - so when does Wimbledon start this year?

With top-ranking tennis players including Jannik Sinner, Elena Rybakina and of course, the Williams sisters all taking to the courts this year, it's set to be another history-making competition.

Here's everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2026 from the date it starts, times and the top players taking to the courts.

Wimbledon is a two-week competition that happens in the UK
Wimbledon is a two-week competition that happens in the UK. Picture: Getty

What is the Wimbledon 2026 start date and when is the qualifiers?

The official start date for Wimbledon 2026 is Monday 29th June and as usual, will span across two weeks taking us into July for the final.

However, if you can't wait that long to get your tennis fix then you can also tune into the Wimbledon qualifiers on Monday 22nd June. This will last for four days and conclude on Thursday 25th June.

What is the Wimbledon 2026 schedule and when is the final?

The tennis tournament brings us 14 days of glorious court action which starts with the first round and takes us all the way to the finals.

There are plenty of games within the tournament, such as mixed doubles or Juniors, but the schedule revolves around the mens and ladies competition.

For that, the schedule looks like the below:

  • 29th-30th June - First round matches
  • 1st-2nd July - Second round matches
  • 3rd-4th July - Third round matches
  • 5th-6th July - Fourth round matches
  • 7th-8th July - Quarter finals
  • 9th July - Women's semi-finals
  • 10th July - Men's semi-finals
  • 11th July - Women's final
  • 12th July - Men's final
Wimbledon is one of the biggest tennis tournaments within the sport
Wimbledon is one of the biggest tennis tournaments within the sport. Picture: Getty

How to watch Wimbledon 2026?

This year all coverage will take place over on BBC1, BBC2 as well as their streaming platforms.

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