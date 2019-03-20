Woman hears voice of dead sister through her Alexa

20 March 2019, 16:40

A woman as stunned to hear the voice of her dead sister through an Alexa device
A woman as stunned to hear the voice of her dead sister through an Alexa device. Picture: AMAZON

Could Alexa be the gatekeeper to the afterlife? One woman thinks the voice-recognition service could be the collector of souls.

A woman claims to have heard the voice of her dead sister from an Alexa device.

The unnamed member of the public asked her husband to share the supernatural tale via an eerie conspiracy theory forum.

The man wrote: "I'm working down in my office... wife is cooking upstairs, while listening to music on Alexa. She yells down the stairs for me to come up as she is freaking out."

As she cooked up a storm in the kitchen, the woman sung along to her favourite songs via an Alexa device when the tunes were interrupted by the eerie tones of her deceased relative.

Could Alexa be the gatekeeper to the afterlife?
Could Alexa be the gatekeeper to the afterlife? Picture: GETTY

In a further spine-chilling twist, the temperature in the kitchen turned ice cold after the supernatural encounter.

Proving that the voice couldn't have been Alex, the couple described the tone as "soft and non-mechanical."

The husband explained: "I came up within 30 seconds of her hearing it and calling me... and I have to admit there was an uncharacteristic chill in the air in the kitchen... surprising as my wife was cooking at the time."

They proceeded to ask if any spirits were present and wished to communicate, but Alexa stayed silent.

Metro approached Amazon for confirmation of new technology that allows customers to communicate with the deceased, but the online giants are yet to comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fed sees no US interest rate rise this year as economy slows

UK & World

Trent Alexander-Arnold withdraws from England squad

Sport

Woman, 104, arrested at care home by police to fulfil bucket list wish

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral midi dress and black patent boots

Celebrities

Caroline Flack

Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed

TV & Movies

Gringotts Bank is coming to the Harry Potter Studio Tour in April

FIRST LOOK: Gringotts Wizarding bank arrives at at Warner Bros Studio Tour London

Lifestyle

Toy Story 4 screen grab

Toy Story 4 trailer: Who sings the song in the trailer? Who are the new characters? Release date and plot

TV & Movies

Stranger Things asset

Stranger Things Season 3 trailer: Plot, cast and air date of Netflix series revealed

Showbiz

Many people have been choosing some unusual names for their babies (stock image)

Awesome, Favour and LUCIFER among most unusual baby names of 2019

Lifestyle