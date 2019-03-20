Woman hears voice of dead sister through her Alexa

A woman as stunned to hear the voice of her dead sister through an Alexa device. Picture: AMAZON

Could Alexa be the gatekeeper to the afterlife? One woman thinks the voice-recognition service could be the collector of souls.

A woman claims to have heard the voice of her dead sister from an Alexa device.

The unnamed member of the public asked her husband to share the supernatural tale via an eerie conspiracy theory forum.

The man wrote: "I'm working down in my office... wife is cooking upstairs, while listening to music on Alexa. She yells down the stairs for me to come up as she is freaking out."

As she cooked up a storm in the kitchen, the woman sung along to her favourite songs via an Alexa device when the tunes were interrupted by the eerie tones of her deceased relative.

Could Alexa be the gatekeeper to the afterlife? Picture: GETTY

In a further spine-chilling twist, the temperature in the kitchen turned ice cold after the supernatural encounter.

Proving that the voice couldn't have been Alex, the couple described the tone as "soft and non-mechanical."

The husband explained: "I came up within 30 seconds of her hearing it and calling me... and I have to admit there was an uncharacteristic chill in the air in the kitchen... surprising as my wife was cooking at the time."

They proceeded to ask if any spirits were present and wished to communicate, but Alexa stayed silent.

Metro approached Amazon for confirmation of new technology that allows customers to communicate with the deceased, but the online giants are yet to comment.