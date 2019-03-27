Zara REMOVES kidswear advert blasted by mums for being 'inappropriate' and 'suggestive'

Zara have removed their campaign . Picture: Getty

Zara have come under fire for their latest ad campaign featuring a young girl posing on a beach.

Zara have now pulled their latest ad campaign from social media after it was criticised by parents for being "too suggestive".

The picture sees a young girl modelling a dress from their spring summer range, however, the moody ad campaign quickly came under fire for how the young model had been styled.

The young girl has wet hair sweeping across her face and she gazes intently into the camera, while the seemingly sheer dress bushes up her legs in the wind.

Other pictures, taken by Fabien Baron, see the young girl posing on what appears to be a bed.

One British mum was so outraged, she took to popular parenting forum Mumsnet to voice her concerns - with fellow parents agreeing the images were "odd", "inappropriate" and "creepy".

Zara REMOVES photos of their new children's campaign from Instagram https://t.co/moOBZQrVpY pic.twitter.com/votlp7s534 — Kristen Neville (@ScornedWomanX) March 25, 2019

Posting a picture of Zara's now-deleted Instagram post, the mum wrote: "Personally, I don't like it. I think the poses and the whole thing is inappropriate for a young girl."

Another said: "Completely inappropriate. But also - why? It's lit so that you can't tell what colour the dress is, and by having it blown up/pulled up you can't tell how long it is, or what it looks like either."

Others pointed to the fact it would have been better suited to a shoot for an older model.

One user added: "The second makes me think they've made her post like a waify grown-up model and it just looks daft. Like halfway to teenager pulling a stroppy Kevin-esque slump.

"The third one is awful and inappropriate. When I look at the other two in context of the third they do leave me feeling more unsettled too."

What do you think? Let us know in the poll below.