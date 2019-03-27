Zara REMOVES kidswear advert blasted by mums for being 'inappropriate' and 'suggestive'

27 March 2019, 12:26 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 15:28

Oxford Street Retail Outlets
Zara have removed their campaign . Picture: Getty

Zara have come under fire for their latest ad campaign featuring a young girl posing on a beach.

Zara have now pulled their latest ad campaign from social media after it was criticised by parents for being "too suggestive".

The picture sees a young girl modelling a dress from their spring summer range, however, the moody ad campaign quickly came under fire for how the young model had been styled.

The young girl has wet hair sweeping across her face and she gazes intently into the camera, while the seemingly sheer dress bushes up her legs in the wind.

Other pictures, taken by Fabien Baron, see the young girl posing on what appears to be a bed.

One British mum was so outraged, she took to popular parenting forum Mumsnet to voice her concerns - with fellow parents agreeing the images were "odd", "inappropriate" and "creepy".

Posting a picture of Zara's now-deleted Instagram post, the mum wrote: "Personally, I don't like it. I think the poses and the whole thing is inappropriate for a young girl."

Another said: "Completely inappropriate. But also - why? It's lit so that you can't tell what colour the dress is, and by having it blown up/pulled up you can't tell how long it is, or what it looks like either."

Others pointed to the fact it would have been better suited to a shoot for an older model.

One user added: "The second makes me think they've made her post like a waify grown-up model and it just looks daft. Like halfway to teenager pulling a stroppy Kevin-esque slump.

"The third one is awful and inappropriate. When I look at the other two in context of the third they do leave me feeling more unsettled too."

What do you think? Let us know in the poll below.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jo Cox's sister: Political abuse has worsened since EU referendum

UK & World

'Fries with that?': McDonald's to tempt hungry customers with AI-driven menus

UK & World

Shannon Briggs reveals his comeback plans for a fight in Britain

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

TV & Movies

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe

Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce

Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split

Celebrities

Billie Faiers opened up about the criticism in the Heart studio today

Billie Faiers responds to reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at Maldives wedding: 'we were just having fun'

Celebrities

The male contraceptive pill has passed initial tests

Male contraceptive pill: Will the new birth control be available in the UK and how does it work?

Lifestyle