Ryan Air to continue with 737 Boeing order as model is banned from UK airspace following Ethiopian Airlines tragedy

Ryanair planned to expand their fleet with a large order of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes. Picture: PA

The budget airline placed an order for the same model of plane as the tragic Ethiopian Airlines flight prior to the accident.

Ryanair has revealed that they currently have no plans to cancel an order of Boeing 737 MAX planes following the tragic Ethiopian Airlines crash of the same model jet.

The UK have announced a ban on all arrivals, departures of Boeiing 737 MAX 8 type aircrafts with a spokesman for the UK civil aviation authority stating: "As we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have as a precautionary measure issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace".

Australia and Singapore have also issued bans on the model of short haul passenger jet.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed six minutes after take off. Picture: PA

Before the UK air space ban, CEO of the budget airline Michael O'Leary told the Irish Mirror they "wouldn't take any action at the moment" in regards to their upcoming order of planes.

But they added that they would "wait and see" the outcome of the probe into what caused the Ethiopian Airlines plane to crash.

Ryanair have reportedly ordered 135 of the planes from Boeing, the first of which will arrive in Ireland in April followed by more in May and June ready for European flights.

Former Aer Lingus pilot Eugene McCarthy told the Irish publication that he felt Boeing need to do more to address the issue after a previous crash involving the same model brought tragedy upon passengers of a Lion Air flight in October 2018.

An old model 737 and a new model sit on the runway. Picture: Getty

He said: “I would like to see Boeing doing a little bit more, because it’s a new generation aircraft it is 14% more economical than the previous generation which means airlines will be flocking to buy them."

"You know, 350 off people have lost their lives so far so I think it's time for some radical action."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Ryanair for comment.