Investigation continues at Attleborough factory

5 October 2018, 12:05 | Updated: 5 October 2018, 12:09

Norfolk Chicken Factory

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and police continues today following the death of two men in Attleborough.

Officers were called to Banham Poultry, Station Road, at about 1.10am on Thursday 4 October, following reports two subcontractors working on the site from a pest control company had been found deceased.

Specialist investigators will be on site today looking into the refrigeration gas leak and determining any link with the men's deaths. It is still believed there is no threat to the wider public as result of the gas leak.

A post mortem examination is due to take place in due course to determine the cause of the men's deaths.

A police cordon has been put in place at the scene whilst enquiries continue and this is likely to remain in place for the rest of the day.

