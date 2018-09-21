Storm Bronagh in East Anglia

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with Dave and Heidi 6am - 10am
21 September 2018, 07:38 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 07:40
Drivers are being warned to be extra cautious today as Storm Bronagh brings strong winds to East Anglia.
Gusts of up to 49 miles per hour are expected in North Norfolk.
"Take care driving this morning due to the high winds...watch for debris and stay vigilant #drivetoarrive," Suffolk Police said in a tweet.
Norfolk Police tweeted: "Please drive with extra caution this morning owing to the strong overnight winds across the county - trees and cables down may well cause delays especially along rural roads & lanes #NorfolkRoads #CCR"
Highways England have said they are not expecting to close the Orwell Bridge any time soon.
There are reports of fallen trees in around a dozen spots across Norfolk:
A134, Cranwich
Loddon Rd, Yelverton
Old Palace Rd, Norwich
The Street, Poringland
Hunstanton Rd, Heacham
Waterloo Rd, Terrington St Clement
Colney Lane, Hethersett
A1066, South Lopham
Crossdale, St Northrepps
A47, North Burlingham (4 trees down)
Newmarket Rd, Norwich