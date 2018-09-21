Storm Bronagh in East Anglia

Drivers are being warned to be extra cautious today as Storm Bronagh brings strong winds to East Anglia.

Gusts of up to 49 miles per hour are expected in North Norfolk.

"Take care driving this morning due to the high winds...watch for debris and stay vigilant #drivetoarrive," Suffolk Police said in a tweet.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "Please drive with extra caution this morning owing to the strong overnight winds across the county - trees and cables down may well cause delays especially along rural roads & lanes #NorfolkRoads #CCR"

Highways England have said they are not expecting to close the Orwell Bridge any time soon.

There are reports of fallen trees in around a dozen spots across Norfolk:

A134, Cranwich

Loddon Rd, Yelverton

Old Palace Rd, Norwich

The Street, Poringland

Hunstanton Rd, Heacham

Waterloo Rd, Terrington St Clement

Colney Lane, Hethersett

A1066, South Lopham

Crossdale, St Northrepps

A47, North Burlingham (4 trees down)

Newmarket Rd, Norwich