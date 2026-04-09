Sherwoods Motor Group

Sherwoods Motor Group. Picture: Sherwoods Motor Group

Sherwoods Motor Group

Your local dealer in Durham, Gateshead, Sunderland and Washington!

As one of the UK’s longest-standing motor dealerships, Sherwoods has a rich history that has withstood wars and economic challenges, evolving into a thriving and dynamic business. With a commitment to choice, quality and customer care, Sherwoods offers an extensive range of New & Used cars including Electric/Hybrid and Mobility options, helping every driver find the right vehicle for their needs. Across the region, each Sherwoods dealership brings a specialist offering:

Durham : Peugeot

: Peugeot Gateshead : Peugeot, Citroën, Suzuki, Abarth, and Fiat

: Peugeot, Citroën, Suzuki, Abarth, and Fiat Sunderland: Citroën, Fiat, Leap and Abarth

Additionally, Sherwoods now offers Isuzu pickups, Maxus commercial vehicles, used vans, a bodyshop, and workshop services in Washington.

Reflecting its continued commitment to excellence, Sherwoods Motor Group is honoured to receive the AutoTrader Highly Rated Award for 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates their unwavering dedication to outstanding customer service, integrity and excellence within the automotive sector.

Go to Sherwoods Online Booking Service if you'd like to arrange a booking or contact their Customer Service Team.

Visit their website here to find out more.