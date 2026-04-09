Sherwoods Motor Group

9 April 2026, 11:56 | Updated: 9 April 2026, 12:01

Sherwoods Motor Group
Sherwoods Motor Group. Picture: Sherwoods Motor Group

Sherwoods Motor Group

Your local dealer in Durham, Gateshead, Sunderland and Washington!

As one of the UK’s longest-standing motor dealerships, Sherwoods has a rich history that has withstood wars and economic challenges, evolving into a thriving and dynamic business. With a commitment to choice, quality and customer care, Sherwoods offers an extensive range of New & Used cars including Electric/Hybrid and Mobility options, helping every driver find the right vehicle for their needs. Across the region, each Sherwoods dealership brings a specialist offering:

  • Durham: Peugeot
  • Gateshead: Peugeot, Citroën, Suzuki, Abarth, and Fiat
  • Sunderland: Citroën, Fiat, Leap and Abarth

Additionally, Sherwoods now offers Isuzu pickups, Maxus commercial vehicles, used vans, a bodyshop, and workshop services in Washington.

Reflecting its continued commitment to excellence, Sherwoods Motor Group is honoured to receive the AutoTrader Highly Rated Award for 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates their unwavering dedication to outstanding customer service, integrity and excellence within the automotive sector.

Go to Sherwoods Online Booking Service if you'd like to arrange a booking or contact their Customer Service Team.

Visit their website here to find out more.

Trending on Heart

Which MAFS Australia couples make it to Final Vows?

MAFS Australia 2026 couples who make it to final vows and their speeches in full

Married at First Sight

One MAFS bride has announced her TV marriage is officially over.

MAFS Australia bride 'hard-launches' new boyfriend despite still being married on-screen

Married at First Sight

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

Love Island

Stephanie got off to a tricky beginning and things haven't really improved.

MAFS Australia's Stephanie has a secret connection to another husband from this series

Married at First Sight

Gia spent time partying as a Playboy bunny in LA.

MAFS Australia bride Gia's multiple attempts at fame revealed as wild old photos resurface

Married at First Sight

MAFS groom Chris has endured a bittersweet journey to fatherhood.

MAFS Australia groom Chris shares heartbreaking update on surrogacy journey

Married at First Sight

Easter Sunday closures will affect most of the major supermarkets.

Easter weekend supermarket opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and more

Lifestyle

DIY customers can expect some closures over Easter weekend.

Are DIY shops B&Q, Wickes, Homebase and Screwfix open on Easter weekend?

Lifestyle

Good Friday is packed with family favourites, from Stuart Little to Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.

Good Friday TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

TV & Movies

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Easter Monday sees films such as Gosford Park (left) and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (right) across the day's schedule.

Easter Monday TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

Easter Sunday is packed with great movies, including Top Gun Maverick and Toy Story 3.

Easter Sunday TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

Chris was blindsided by Brook at the latest commitment ceremony.

Chris reveals 'secret pact' to quit MAFS Australia with Brook before she blindsided him

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia has been moved to a new slot on E4.

When is MAFS Australia on this week? Fans furious as 'ridiculous' new slot revealed

Married at First Sight

One MAFS Australia bride reveals new romance, despite still being married.

MAFS Australia bride unveils new relationship despite still being married on-screen

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia's new intruder couples have been revealed.

MAFS Australia's new 'intruder' brides and grooms revealed as they crash experiment tonight

Married at First Sight