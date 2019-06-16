A172 still closed after Teesside fire

The road where a major fire broke out on Teesside earlier this week remains closed today while safety checks are carried out.

The Marton Hotel and Country Club in Middlesbrough, which was derelict, caught fire on Thursday leading to nearby homes being evacuated.

People who lived nearby were allowed back in to their homes yesterday, but only to gather their belongings.

The A172 - Stokesly Road is still closed in both directions.