Nearly 100 Army officers in North Yorkshire disciplined for abuse

More than 100 Army instructors have been court-martialled or disciplined for offences like abusing recruits, it has been reported.

The offending officers were from British Army training centres, with the worst record at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire, where at least 49 instructors faced court-martial or disciplinaries.

Instructors faced 38 charges for offences at the Army Foundation College in nearby Harrogate.

Other alleged offences, carried out by at least 122 non-commissioned officers since 2015, include fighting, stealing, drug-taking and viewing child porn, according to a Sunday Mirror investigation.

Some were found to have forced young recruits through cruel "hazing" initiation ceremonies, the reported findings from a freedom of information (FoI) request reveal.

Recruits claim they were humiliated and physically abused, with one saying his training platoon were forced to parade in their underwear.

The findings come just days after an inquest ruled 17-year-old Army recruit Private Geoff Gray committed suicide at Deepcut barracks in 2001.

He was found with two gunshot wounds to his head and was one of four trainee deaths at the now defunct Surrey barracks between 1995 and 2002.

His father, also called Geoff, told the Sunday Mirror: "I'm a firm believer in Army discipline. But it's very sad that young, eager recruits are still being bullied despite assurances from the Ministry of Defence."

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "We expect the highest standards from personnel and training staff are no different.

"We fully investigate any allegation of misconduct, and while a case being brought to court martial does not equate a guilty verdict, action will be taken where appropriate."