Baby Giraffe Born In Yorkshire

26 December 2018, 09:17 | Updated: 26 December 2018, 09:21

giraffe at Flamingo Land

The birth of a baby giraffe made Christmas extra special at a Yorkshire zoo.

The calf is "already up and about" after being born at Flamingo Land resort during the festive period.

The zoo posted a picture of the new arrival, which is a member of the endangered Rothschild's giraffe sub-species.

A tweet from the resort's account read: "A very special Christmas present. Here at Flamingo Land we have had a very special delivery - just in time for Christmas.

"A Rothschild's #giraffe calf has been born at the park during the festive period and is already up and about. Such a perfect way to celebrate this special day!"

There are only a few hundred Rothschild's remaining in the wild, the zoo, which is near Malton in North Yorkshire,

