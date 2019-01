Bee For Brexit

As MPs gear up to vote on Theresa May's Brexit Plan B... here's one impact of Brexit you might not have thought about. A firm in Northumberland's told us that leaving without a deal could mean less honey will be available on supermarket shelves. Around 95% of the stuff sold in the UK is imported from other countries. Our reporter Charlotte Lynch has been to see Luke Hutchinson, who runs the Northumberland Honey Company.