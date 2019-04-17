Bouncer attacked at Newcastle Central station

17 April 2019, 08:23 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 08:25

Generic Police Pic

British Transport Police officers are investigating an assault at a bar within Newcastle Central station.

The attack's claimed to have happened at 10.25pm on Friday 29 March at the Centurion Bar.

A group of people is reported to have threatened and then punched and headbutted a bouncer in the foyer.

Anyone with information asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 737 of 29/03/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

What items of Princess Diana’s jewellery has Meghan worn before?

Royals

Ex-Peru president Alan Garcia in a coma after shooting himself during his arrest

UK & World

Visa Mastercard

Every adult could receive £300 from MasterCard for incorrect fees...even if you've never owned one!

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage

Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post

Celebrities

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer

Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

TV & Movies

Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'

Lifestyle