Bouncer attacked at Newcastle Central station
17 April 2019, 08:23 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 08:25
British Transport Police officers are investigating an assault at a bar within Newcastle Central station.
The attack's claimed to have happened at 10.25pm on Friday 29 March at the Centurion Bar.
A group of people is reported to have threatened and then punched and headbutted a bouncer in the foyer.
Anyone with information asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 737 of 29/03/19.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.