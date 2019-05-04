Dog walker commended for finding missing man

A dog walker who helped police find a missing pensioner from South Tyneside has been given a special commendation.

72 year old George Dodds went missing from his Cleadon home on the evening of April 25, sparking a widespread search by officers and his family.

On day three, landscape gardener Peter Collins who knew George from the local area and had bumped into him a few weeks earlier near Boldon Flats decided to try and help.

He and his border collie Ted began searching the fields around East Boldon, and found the distressed pensioner who had fallen down an embankment near the Metro line behind Sunderland Greyhound Stadium.

With George now recovering well in hospital, this week police invited Peter along with Ted - into Millbank Police Station in South Shields to thank him on behalf of Northumbria Police for his efforts.