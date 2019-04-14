Fatal collision in Middlesbrough

14 April 2019, 09:01 | Updated: 14 April 2019, 09:17

Police

A 48-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with a lamppost in Middlesbrough.

It happened at around 6.05pm on Friday on Trunk Road.

Police are appealling for anyone with dashcam footage of the bike before to the collision to come forward.

A spokesman said that the man's motorbike "collided with a lamppost", adding: "The 48-year-old male motorcycle rider sadly suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers would like to appeal for anyone who may have dash cam footage of the motorbike prior to the collision to please come forward."

