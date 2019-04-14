Five in hospital after serious collision

14 April 2019, 09:09

Five people have been taken to hospital following a "serious collision" on the A19.

Five ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, a doctor and an air ambulance team were all called to the two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway, which happened before the A684 turn off near Northallerton, North Yorkshire, at around 11.51am on Saturday.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that four of the people involved have been taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, while the other was taken to the Leeds General Infirmary.

It is believed they are suffering with a mixture of head injuries and sternum pain, although the severity of the injuries are not yet known.

The northbound carriageway was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated by police.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, North Yorkshire Police said: "We're working at the scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on the #A19 northbound near the A684 turn off.

"Diversion in place at South Kilvington. Please avoid the area as traffic will be heavy."

The force later tweeted: "The #A19 has re-opened following the collision earlier today. Thank you to motorists for their patience while we investigated the scene."

