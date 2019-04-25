Four arrests after a factory raid in Gateshead

25 April 2019, 07:22 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 07:23

Police

Four people have been arrested after a raid on a factory in Gateshead as part of an investigation into modern day slavery.

Northumbria Police revealed that they raided the premises after getting reports about the welfare of staff working there.

The force said that around 90 employees will be spoken to by officers to try and find out if they are victims of exploitation.

The British Red Cross has also said it is providing support to any employees evacuated following the operation.

Four men, aged 29, 40, 41 and 42, have been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Modern Day Slavery Act and are in police custody.

Inspector Michael Robson, of the Gateshead Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This has been a significant operation and now we will take time to speak to all the employees at factory to establish if any criminal offences have been committed.

"It is possible that up to 90 victims of exploitation and modern day slavery may have been safeguarded thanks to some great work between police and partners.

"That is a huge positive and emphasises the fact the safeguarding vulnerable people is our top priority here in Northumbria Police."

He added: "I have no doubt that residents in Gateshead will be shocked to hear about suspected slavery offences on their doorstep but this type of offending does exist.

"There are individuals out there who are trafficking workers into this country and exploiting them for their own financial benefit and we will work hard to put that to a stop."

British Red Cross operations manager for emergency response in the North of England, Robert Colburn, said: "The Red Cross has been asked by Gateshead Council and Northumbria Police to provide practical and emotional support to anyone evacuated as a result of this operation, in a place of safety.

"Our trained staff and volunteers have been on hand to provide emotional support, as well as practical necessities such as clothing, refreshments and first aid.

"The Red Cross works alongside emergency services across the UK to help those in crisis."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fresh details emerge on Sri Lanka bomber who studied in UK

UK & World

Anzac Day Commemorated Across Australia

When is Anzac Day 2019 and how is it marked in Australia and New Zealand?

News

Animal rights activists protest in London

Petition for Chris Packham to be sacked by the BBC circulates after Wild Justice campaign

TV & Movies

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The TV presenter shocked everyone with him and his 50-year-old sister's similarity

Dec Donnelly shocks everyone with sister’s striking family resemblance

Showbiz

Stacey and Ruth were discussing pregnancy old wives tales on Loose Women

Ruth Langsford ‘reveals’ Stacey Solomon's baby's gender on live TV

TV & Movies

Liar season 2 is set to hit our screens this autumn

When is Liar season 2 back and who is in the cast?

TV & Movies

Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux starred in the last Bond movie, Spectre

What time is the James Bond 25 announcement today and where can I watch it?

TV & Movies

Maya Stepney began a relationship with teenager Joe following his 16th birthday

Emmerdale’s Louisa Clein opens up about "awkward" kiss with teen co-star Joe-Warren Plant

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch

Pregnant Mrs Hinch rushed to hospital and her baby is being monitored 'until further notice'

Celebrities