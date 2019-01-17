Man Admits Violent South Shields Attack

A 24 year old who punched and bit a man in an unprovoked attack in South Shields has pleaded guilty in court.

Scott Duncan knocked out 5 of the 54 year old's teeth, before biting his ear, which required several stitches.

Duncan, of no fixed abode, initially denied causing grievous bodily harm but has now pleaded guilty to the charge at Newcastle Crown Court.

It happened on the afternoon of August 18, 2018, when the victim was with a friend at an address on Laygate.

Duncan went to the property with a woman and sat with his victim in the living room, before punching him in the head and jaw 20 minutes later.

Neither Duncan or the female knew the 54 year old before the attack.

Detective Constable Brian Mccreight, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a vicious assault that left the victim with a number of injuries, including broken teeth and a nasty hole to his ear.

"Scott Duncan’s behaviour was totally unacceptable. He lost control in a moment of madness, and inflicted a great deal of pain on his victim.

"We take assaults of this nature very seriously, and would always encourage anybody who is subjected to this level of violence to come forward and speak to police.

"Throughout this case, Duncan has been uncooperative with officers and refuted his involvement. However, due to the overwhelming weight of evidence against him, he changed his mind and admitted the charge at the eleventh hour.

"He must now deal with the consequences of his actions."

Duncan is due to be sentenced on the 20th of March.