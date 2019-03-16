March to Leave sets off in Sunderland

Around a hundred pro-Brexit campaigners have started a two week long march from Sunderland to London.

The March to Leave set off f city on Saturday morning, and will arrive in the capital on March 29, where a mass rally will take place on Parliament Square.

Leading hundreds of people in the protest, Nigel Farage said: "The will of the people is very clear.

"If you see what has been happening in Parliament this week, we may well not be leaving the EU.

"If politicians think they can walk all over us, then we're going to march back and tell them they can't. Simple as that."

The event has been arranged by the Leave Means Leave campaign, and will proceed towards Hartlepool on Saturday, a trip of around 20 miles, before proceeding on to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The campaign's website says tickets to be "core marchers", who pay £50 to get fully-paid accommodation, breakfast and dinner for the duration of the 14-day event, have sold out.

Angry rows broke out as the march started, with several counter-protesters assembling in order to get their views across.

They were carrying love hearts bearing messages like "we love workers' rights" and "we love to have a say", but some marchers responded by calling them "EU money grabbers".

The counter-protesters were also told to respect the 2016 referendum result, with one man waving a fake blue passport in their direction.