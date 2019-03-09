Metro services suspended between Monkseaton and Wallsend this weekend

9 March 2019, 11:20 | Updated: 9 March 2019, 11:21

tyne and wear metro

There are no Metros running to or from the coast again this weekend.

Services are suspended between Monkseaton and Wallsend all day, and tomorrow.

It's while work is carried out to replace an old bridge.

The work forms part of the £350m Metro all change modernisation programme to modernise Metro's infrastructure.

The Beach Road Metro bridge will be replaced over the weekend of March 9-10.

