Newcastle United Named Among Football's Richest Clubs

Newcastle United has been named among the richest football clubs in the world by a leading finance firm.

Deloitte publishes its Football Money League annually and The Magpies have featured in it before, but after their relegation in 2016 they disappeared from the top 20.

However, they've appeared at number 19 this year, ahead of Premier League rivals, West Ham, Southampton and Leicester.

It's estimated the club's revenue in 2017/18 was £178m - after they earned less than £100m from their Championship-winning season.

Today's analysis comes as takeover talks between the club's owner Mike Ashley and potential buyers have stalled, and there's been little transfer activity discussed on Tyneside.

This comes as MPs are due to discuss how the club is run - at a Parliamentary debate called by Newcastle Central MP, Chi Onwurah.

She said: "It is a privately owned business, but it is a huge cultural and social asset,"

"Newcastle United is a huge part of our city, our economy, our culture, our heritage, and the mental wellbeing of many of my constituents."

Newcastle United were approached for comment on the debate, but declined. Mike Ashley has previously defended the amount of investment he's put into the club.