Pregnant Woman Punched In Stomach

A pregnant woman's been pinned up against a wall and punched in the stomach by a couple demanding cash in County Durham.

The pair ran off after discovering that her purse didn't have any money in it.

Police say the woman was followed after she got off a bus in New Brancepeth last night.

She was then approached by the two suspects, who spoke with local accents, as she walked home, before being involved in a "struggle" on the nearby Prospect Terrace at around 8.40pm.

A spokesman explained how the victim was pinned against a wall, and struck multiple times in the stomach and head.

She was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham, and has since between discharged.

Detective Sergeant Mark Garfoot said: "This was a traumatic incident for the woman and we would like to ask the public to help us catch the people responsible".