Steve Bruce confirms he's held talks with Newcastle over vacant manager's position

14 July 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 14 July 2019, 08:23

Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce has confirmed he's held talks about becoming Newcastle's new boss - but there seems to be complications

Bruce told Sky Sports News, "It was over with before it started.

"Thankfully the chairman gave me permission to go and have a conversation, so we'll see what develops after that".

The current Sheffield Wednesday manager is understood to be at the top of Newcastle's list to replace Rafa Benitez.

Geordie-born Bruce has been a Magpies fan since he was a young boy, but some fans are less than thrilled at the prospect of him taking over, due to his two-and-a-half year managerial spell at rivals Sunderland.

Rumours that Bruce was set to succeed Rafa reached fever-pitch last week when it was reported officials at St James' Park were looking to appoint a new manager before the squad flew out to China to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy - and bookies slashed the odds on Bruce being appointed.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss was then seen leaving Hillsbrough in a chauffer-driven car, sparking speculation he could be headed for Tyneside.

But the following day, he arrived back at his current club for training as normal.

It's since been reported that Wednesday are holding out for a much bigger fee than the Magpies expected.

The squad are now in China - the new home of their former gaffer Rafa Benitez - without an official manager.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two pedestrians die after being hit by car in Fife

UK & World

Vatican mystery: Bones found in search for missing Emanuela Orlandi

UK & World

Watch the Vitality Netball World Cup on YouTube

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The popular presenter, 37, has told family and friends she is delighted to be pregnant.

BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern 'expecting first child' with girlfriend

Celebrities

The British superstar, 45, has opened up about his battle with anxiety disorder agoraphobia.

Robbie Williams reveals agoraphobia meant he 'couldn't leave the sofa' for THREE years

Celebrities

Tommy Fury's ex-girlfriend Millie has hit out at the boxer, claiming he won't stay faithful to Molly-Mae Hague.

Love Island's Tommy Fury is 'controlling' says ex who believes boxer 'WILL CHEAT' on Molly-Mae

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran opens up about his social anxiety in a candid interview to promote his latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project.

Ed Sheeran 'suffers with anxiety EVERY DAY' and only trusts four friends and his wife

Celebrities

Sneak peek at the new Gavin and Stacey as James Corden and Ruth Jones start filming back in Barry Island, Wales.

Gavin and Stacey FIRST LOOK as James Corden, Ruth Jones and cast kick off filming in Barry Island

TV & Movies

The bizarre reason why pregnancy could be turning your toilet seat blue (stock images)

The reason why pregnant women are turning their toilet seats BLUE

Lifestyle