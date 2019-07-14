Steve Bruce confirms he's held talks with Newcastle over vacant manager's position

Steve Bruce has confirmed he's held talks about becoming Newcastle's new boss - but there seems to be complications

Bruce told Sky Sports News, "It was over with before it started.

"Thankfully the chairman gave me permission to go and have a conversation, so we'll see what develops after that".

The current Sheffield Wednesday manager is understood to be at the top of Newcastle's list to replace Rafa Benitez.

Geordie-born Bruce has been a Magpies fan since he was a young boy, but some fans are less than thrilled at the prospect of him taking over, due to his two-and-a-half year managerial spell at rivals Sunderland.

Rumours that Bruce was set to succeed Rafa reached fever-pitch last week when it was reported officials at St James' Park were looking to appoint a new manager before the squad flew out to China to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy - and bookies slashed the odds on Bruce being appointed.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss was then seen leaving Hillsbrough in a chauffer-driven car, sparking speculation he could be headed for Tyneside.

But the following day, he arrived back at his current club for training as normal.

It's since been reported that Wednesday are holding out for a much bigger fee than the Magpies expected.

The squad are now in China - the new home of their former gaffer Rafa Benitez - without an official manager.