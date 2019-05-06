Wanted: Horses

6 May 2019, 09:34 | Updated: 6 May 2019, 09:35

Horses in field

Northumbria Police are on the hunt for horses to join the force.

Officers in Northumbria Police's Mounted Section have asked the public for their help in their search.

The Section is one of the most popular departments in the force and always get lots of attention when they are out on patrol.

If they're not policing a football match then you may be able to find them patrolling through the local community to deter anti-social behaviour.

When they're not at work the horses spend their time at their stables in County Durham.

And now their officers are on the hunt for new members of the team.

PC Julia Wright said: "We take very good care of the horses who work for Northumbria Police and they get pampered by the fantastic team we have here.

"When they're out on patrol they get a lot of attention from the public who love to find out a bit about them and give them a stroke.

"But they also have a serious job to do and they are a fantastic asset to have in public order scenarios whether that be a protest or a football match.

"We are always on the hunt for new horses to purchase and are asking horse owners to consider whether their animal would be suitable for a career in the police."

The force are looking to recruit horses between 16.2hh and 17.3hh of a draught type, that could be a Clydesdale, Shire, Irish Draught or a cross.

They say they will consider both mares and geldings between the ages of five and 12-years-old.

However, the horse must not have any medical issues and must be trainable with a good temperament and no vices.

There is no requirement to be well schooled but the ability to walk, trot and canter is preferred. It is also desirable for them to be good with farrier, to clip, load and in traffic.

Suitable horses will be taken on a four week trial during which time a vetting would be carried out.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teenager stabbed to death after being 'chased by man in hoodie' in southeast London

UK & World

Dejan Lovren said he is 'angry and hungry' ahead of Barcelona Champions League visit

Sport

Hero flight attendant 'died saving passengers from Moscow jet inferno'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation.

Corrie’s Alan Halsall FINALLY goes public with former co-star Tisha Merry

TV & Movies

Adele shared the heartfelt message on her 31st birthday.

Adele says ‘last year tried me so hard’ in emotional Instagram post that marks 31st birthday

Music

Despite once insisting she’d “always be a Spice Girl”, a source claims the fashion designer has had a change of heart.

Victoria Beckham ‘bans’ family from Spice Girls tour

Celebrities

The pregnant TV star is hoping to be considered for the judging role now Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are out of the picture.

Stacey Solomon says X Factor judging role is ‘ultimate dream job’

Celebrities

The Australian pop singer, who was diagnosed back in 2005, said that breast cancer "changed everything".

Kylie Minogue admits breast cancer ‘ruined her chances of motherhood’

Celebrities

The Line Of Duty finale will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

Line Of Duty finale ‘leaks’ as fans spot DVD in Sainsbury’s BEFORE it airs on TV

TV & Movies