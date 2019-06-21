Woman raped in broad daylight in Byker

21 June 2019, 16:46 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 17:04

Bothal Street, Byker

Northumbria Police are investigating reports a woman was raped in a residential area of Newcastle this morning.

At about 10am on Friday, police received a report that a 30-year-old woman had been attacked in Byker.

The woman had been walking from Jubilee Terrace toward Bothal Street when she was approached by a stranger who raped her in bushes behind a bus stop on Bothal Street itself.

The suspect then fled and the woman went to a friend's house to contact police.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said the victim "is currently being supported by specially trained officers and a rape investigation has been launched,

"A cordon is in place in the area and detectives have been reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries."

Extra patrols will take place in the area over the weekend.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s and with a distinctive pointed nose. He was wearing dark coloured shorts and a matching jacket.

"Anyone who may have seen this man, or who lives in the area and has CCTV, is encouraged to call police immediately."

If you can assist the police investigation then contact officers on 101 quoting log 284 21/06/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also report information online at the Northumbria Police website or email central.intelligence@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.

