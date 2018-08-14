13-Year Old Girl Goes Missing In Kendal

Police are worried about a missing teenage girl from Kendal.

13-year old Phoebe Seeds was last seen on Thirlmere Road last night.

A statement from Cumbria Police read: "Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 13-year-old, Phoebe Seeds from Kendal.

"Phoebe was reported as missing yesterday evening (13/08/2018) and was last seen at around 10:30pm near to Thirlmere Road, Kendal.

"Enquiries are ongoing to find Phoebe but police are appealing for the public’s help in locating her.

"Phoebe is described as 5' 5", of slim build, and she has long, straight light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Grey Hoodie, Blue Jeans, and Mint Green Adidas Trainers.

"Police are appealing for anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has seen her to please contact Cumbria police on 101 quoting log number 263 of the 13th of August."