19 Year Old Killed In Cumbrian Crash
9 October 2018, 16:14
It happened this morning in the West of the county.
The collision involved a Citroen C3 car and a Citroen Berlingo van and occurred on the A66 between Broughton Cross and Bridgefoot.
The driver of the Citroen C3 car – 19-year-old Casey Leigh Sowerby of Workington - was pronounced dead at the scene. Specially-trained officers are working with the family.
The driver and passenger in the Citroen Berlingo suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Citroen Berlingo - a 31-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of drug driving prior to attending hospital. He has been released under investigation whilst officers continue with their investigation.
The road was reopened at around 12.40pm.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what took place and has yet to come forward.